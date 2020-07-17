Logically, SDSM has 46 MPs, DUI has 15 MPs, or a total of 61 MPs, and that is enough to form the Government and to elect a Prime Minister, DUI’s Artan Grubi said Friday on the “Samo intervju” show on Kanal 5.

DUI is a stable partner. DUI is not an adventurous party that changes its position every three days, so that a government must be formed every five days with other partners. We are loyal to the citizens. We are not here to provoke an institutional crisis. DUI is a serious partner and SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE know that very well. We are ready for cooperation with SDSM, but with Naser Ziberi as Prime Minister, said Grubi.