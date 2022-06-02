The government has made a big mistake in dealing with the economic crisis, although it can be justified that they could not have known that such disruptions and price increases of all products and energy sources would occur, former Finance Minister Xhevdet Hajredini told Republika.

We need to ask ourselves if the current budget we have now is tailored to have support for the most affected sections of the population. No, it is tailored to maintain power at all costs, Hajredini said.