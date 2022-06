Macedonia

Apasiev: Tace’s 500 EUR salary is not worth as much as Grujo’s 200 EUR

MP and Levica leader, Dimitar Apasiev, reacts to the true value of the average salary of 500 euros, with which Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and his party SDSM are boasting with. Tace’s 500 EUR salary is not worth as much as Grujo’s 200 EUR!?, writes Apasiev.