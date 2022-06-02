My personal opinion is that we have reached the bottom in the judiciary, Professor Ana Pavlovska Daneva has said on the “24 Analysis” show.
I do not only refer to corruption, but also to complete partisanship. And now we are returning step by step, says Daneva.
Justice Minister Nikola Tupanceski promised on the show that he will do everything to restore trust in the judiciary.
It will not be easy and immediate, but it is not impossible to increase trust. If I did not believe in the judiciary, I would not be the Minister of Justice, said Tupanceski.
Comments are closed for this post.