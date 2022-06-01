The biggest and best anti-crisis measure of this incompetent government is resignation and organization of early parliamentary elections, after which the process of pulling Macedonia out of the abyss into which it was pushed will finally begin, according to the largest opposition party VMRO DPMNE.

Only a responsible and committed government, composed of professionals and honest people that will deliver results and that will show that there are no untouchables and that crime in the government will be severely and fairly sanctioned is the recipe that will bring new hope. That is why we call on SDSM, instead of using irresponsible marketing tricks to allegedly help the crime-ridden Macedonia, to finally show virtue and recognize the incompetence and resentment of their sheriffs through the state institutions. It will be the best project of this incompetent government that it can do after five years of brutal looting of the country, says VMRO DPMNE.