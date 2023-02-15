The Health Insurance Fund hired a company to manually enter the data for the payment of the salaries of the health workers and for the payment of sick leave, the Director of the Fund, Magdalena Filipovska Graskovska, told Sloboden pecat. She hoped that the situation would be resolved by Monday at the latest. On the other hand, health workers are preparing for a strike if they do not receive their January salaries by February 20.

The system of the Health Fund has been hacked for the tenth day already, and the Health Fund has exceeded the legal deadline for the payment of salaries to doctors.

Reimbursements are not paid for medicines, sick leave, and women on maternity leave have not received compensation for January.