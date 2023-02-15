Ohrid-based “Tsar Boris III” association has submitted a request for a name change to the Central Registry in accordance with amendments to the Law on Associations and Foundations. Bitola-based cultural center “Ivan Mihajlov”, on the other hand, has not yet submitted a request for changes a day ahead of the expiration of the stipulated deadline.

According to the existing legislation, if the two clubs do not change their name, the Government Commission should meet and adopt a position, which should then be submitted to the Ministry of Justice and based on that, the minister should make a decision. If the decision is negative, the association should be deleted from the Central Register.

According to the amendments to the Law on Associations and Foundations adopted in November 2022, it is forbidden for civil associations, foundations and political parties to use names, nicknames, or pseudonyms that are related to fascism, Nazism, genocide, the Third Reich, etc. The law has a retroactive effect and applies to already registered associations and foundations and provides that those who do not act according to the mentioned changes, will be deleted from the register after a decision is made by the Minister of Justice.