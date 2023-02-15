Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi says he is pessimistic that the process of constitutional amendments will be implemented this year.

In an interview with TV Alsat last night, he said that he will support the constitutional amendments if their amendment to fight against corruption is accepted, which stipulates that there will be no statute of limitations for these criminal acts.

According to him, the question of why Alternativa is no longer part of the Government should be asked of the Prime Minister and the other coalition parties.

We emphasized that it is especially important for us to be faithful to the agreement. We entered the Government at the end of 2021 with a published agreement and we remained faithful to that agreement and our entire political path in the Government during 2022 was oriented towards the realization of those points of the agreement and in the end, the Prime Minister decided to change direction and to change Alternativa with another partner, said Gashi.

He believes that Kovacevski and Ahmeti, in addition to the political suicide they committed, also killed the European future of the country.