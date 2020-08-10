Commission for Infectious Diseases and Education Ministry officials earlier today had a meeting to discuss health safety protocols that should be adopted ahead of a possible reopening of schools on September 1. No conclusions were passed today on the matter, the Ministry of Health said.
Talks will continue in the coming days so as to find and define the best and the safest solution to ways to organize the learning process.
The Commission for Infectious Diseases has drafted precautionary measures and the necessary protocols that should be adhered to protect students and teachers throughout the process of learning and teaching. However, the final decision on the start of the new school year and how classes will be organized should be made by the Ministry of Education and Science. Officials of the Commission and the Education Ministry will resume tomorrow, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
Comments are closed for this post.