Interior Minister’s post is in relation to the signing of regulation that should be sent to the government, the Interior Ministry (MoI) says Monday in a statement after Agim Nuhiu revealed he had signed regulation on bilingual police uniform emblems.

Explaining the process further, the Ministry says that the decree amending the decree on police uniform and uniform insignia is adopted by the government of Macedonia, followed by a rule book on dress code and uniform policy, which should be passed by the Interior Minister.

Article 1 of the Law on the Use of Languages says that Macedonian language and its Cyrillic alphabet is the official language across Macedonia. Any other language spoken by at least 20% of the citizens (Albanian) is also official in accordance with the law, the Ministry says in a press release.

Under the law, uniforms worn by the police, the fire brigade, and by healthcare officials in Skopje and in the municipalities where at least 20% of the citizens use an official language other than Macedonian have emblems in Macedonian and the language used by at least 20% of the citizens, according to the press release.

Also, the Interior Ministry notes that a working group was set up at the Ministry on July 11, 2019 tasked with analyzing and aligning the regulation on police uniform with provisions of the Law on the Use of Languages and the constitutional changes.

The working groups, it adds, has prepared texts of the decree amending the decree on police uniform and its insignia and a rule book amending the rule book on dress code and uniform policy.