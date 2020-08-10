After causing outrage last week with her no-show at a ceremony marking the ambush in which Albanian terrorists killed 10 Macedonian army reservists in Karpalak, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska made sure to come in person for the honoring of the eight soldiers killed in Ljuboteski Bacila.

The two attacks were the bloodiest UCK/NLA hits on the Macedonian forces during the 2001 civil war. Sekerinska was recently also in trouble because she posed in front of a wall full of UCK regalia in the office of Kicevo Mayor Fatmir Dehari, who was a terrorist commander in the war.