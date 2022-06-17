MP Antonio Milososki posted on Facebook parts of the French proposal that the government and Kovacevski claimed they had not seen. The proposal is dated today and is already circulating in Brussels.

It clearly shows that the Bulgarian demands are fully incorporated during the negotiations. First the country will have to include the Bulgarians in the Constitution.

The Stabilization and Association Process, which has been separated so far, will become an integral part of the negotiating framework with the EU and through it new requirements and conditions related to the Framework Declaration of Bulgaria from 2019 will be inserted.

This confirms that the French proposal is entirely on the side of Bulgaria leaving Macedonia no option.

