VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski delivered address on the occasion of 32 years since the formation of the party and 129 years since the creation of the historic VMRO.

These 32 years are times spent on constant struggle, sacrifice and work for Macedonia. VMRO-DPMNE is a state-building party whose code, its existence and its action is dedicated to the existence and operation of Macedonia. Thanks to the founders who are an important segment in the current functioning of the party and which as such I value and respect highly. Their vision, pure love for the homeland and the fight for the cause place them among the people who gave everything without asking for anything in return. Today VMRO-DPMNE returns to stable victorious paths and together with the people rises again and when the country faces challenges, blows, humiliation, poverty, and denial, VMRO-DPMNE is naturally and understandably the leader of the flag that unites and it is an obligation that I accept with honor, with all my heart. As part of that story of being respected and valued, I am sending a message of unity against the bad government and the government that is making the lives of thousands of people miserable. We will mark this birthday as a sign of the struggle for change, because it is too much and we must preserve Macedonia. I invite you tomorrow at 8 pm at the protest for change, in front of the building of the government of the Republic of Macedonia. See you on the streets, with heart and strength for Macedonia. Happy birthday VMRO-DPMNE!