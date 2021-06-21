The Union of high school students is calling on the Education Ministry to investigate schools which are reportedly charging students for their year-end report cards.

This is turning into a business, even though, by law, the report cards should be issued at no charge, said Union President Luka Pavicevic.

The initial reports came from Tetovo, where the medical high school began charging 2.5 EUR per student, and later it was revealed that this is also happening in high schools in Skopje and Prilep, with various prices.