VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski repeated the party demand aimed at Zoran Zaev, to reveal what he is secretly negotiating with Bulgaria. Zaev still hasn’t addressed the reports in the Bulgarian press that he offered a declaration under which the Macedonian and Bulgarian languages will be declared as “the same language, internationally recognized as two separate languages”.

If Zaev really made this offer, then he is fully agreeing to the position that we are “one nation in two countries”, and wipes out the uniqueness of the Macedonian culture and language. That is even worse than the Bulgarian denial of the Macedonians, when Zaev acts in this servile manner and is openly preparing to perpetrate treason, Stoilkovski said.

The opposition party spokesman said that VMRO-DPMNE will react strongly if Zaev undermined the position of the Macedonian nation, language and culture in his negotiations with Bulgaria.