In half an hour Macedonia will play against the Netherlands, in the most eagerly anticipated game of our European Championship campaign. This will also be the last game for captain Goran Pandev, who is retiring from the national team, as well as for coach Igor Angelovski.

Angelovski decided to have star goal-keeper Stole Dimitrievski as his number 1, with Darko Velkovski, Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski and Ezgjan Alioski in the defensive line. Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi and Elif Elmas are in the middle, and Ivan Trickovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski and Goran Pandev in the attack line.

Thousands of Macedonian fans are crowding around the Johan Cruyff stadium in Amsterdam, eager to support the team, as they did for the first two games in Bucharest.

The Macedonian public television is streaming the game here.