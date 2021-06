Flash floods are possible across the country this afternoon, as a storm is forecast.

The UHRM forecast service warns that the main at-risk areas are the mountainous sites on Shara Mountain, Skopska Crna Gora north of Skopje, the Osogovo Mountains, Solunska Glava on Jakupica and Nidze and Baba near Bitola. Thunderstorms are also expected in the afternoon and evening.