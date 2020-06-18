SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev denied any involvement in the Racket scandal, hours after one of the defendants, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, said that the money ended up with Zaev and his brother, Vice Zaev.

Look for the money with Zoran and Vice Zaev, shouted Boki 13 during the sentencing, as he was being sent to prison for seven year.

Bojan Jovanovski is publicly lying because I reported the case to the prosecutors and I naturally refused all of his requests to help him with the case against him, requests he made through intermediaries. The verdict today is evidence that the justice works regardless of who is being accused, Zaev said.

Zaev is widely assumed to have been the true head of the operation in which former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva was extorting millions from businessmen she threatened with criminal charges. During the year long investigation and trial, prosecutors were careful not to pursue any leads that could implicate Zaev in the biggest racketeering scandal in Macedonian history.