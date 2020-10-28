A large cache of WW1 artillery grenades was found two days ago buried near the Tumbe Kafe football stadium in Bitola.

Over 300 grenades were found during construction work and it is believed that over a thousand will be found in total. The 75mm shells were probably stockpiled for an artillery battery that was hastily abandoned during the bloody fighting for the city between the allied and the central powers. Bitola suffered greatly in the war, as French forces were fighting with Bulgarian and German troops and largely devastated the city and its surroundings.

Army sappers will be working for days to remove the grenades, which will eventually be destroyed in a controlled explosion at the Krivolak army range.