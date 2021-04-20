Igor Durlovski, the Macedonian opera singer who is part of the participants in “For United Macedonia” and was accused by the current government of terrorism, informed on Facebook that he will sing the national anthem of the Republic of Macedonia on April 25 at the protest for freedom of the defenders of the Constitution.

Dear friends, on the 25th, at the protest for the unjustly convicted brothers, I will sing the anthem of Macedonia. 25.04.2021, announced Dulovski.