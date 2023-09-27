Upon receiving recommendations from a UNESCO monitoring mission, the Ministry of Culture has proposed a series of urgent measures for the restoration and preservation of the natural and cultural heritage within the Ohrid Region.

In an official statement released, the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning has been tasked with the responsibility of formulating a priority inventory encompassing key habitats of both national and European significance, as well as a catalog of endangered fish species, invertebrates, and algae found within Lake Ohrid.

Simultaneously, the Cultural Heritage Protection Office has been directed to impose restrictions on prospective new construction or redevelopment endeavors within the historic Old Town precinct of Ohrid.

Further directives have been issued to the Municipalities of Ohrid, Struga, and Debrca, urging them to commence the dismantling of structures erected without the requisite permits, in strict adherence to court verdicts and financial support allocated for their demolition.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has been mandated to convene a specialized task force to compile a comprehensive survey of vessels operating on Lake Ohrid, with a particular focus on assessing their carrying capacities.

Lastly, the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning and the Cultural Heritage Protection Office, has been instructed to draft legislation pertaining to the management of both the natural and cultural heritage within the Ohrid Region.