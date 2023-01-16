Talat Xhaferi attended a DUI party event this weekend. This news would be normal if he was an ordinary member of the ruling party. But he is the Parliament Speaker, so the public was confused about in what capacity was Xhaferi in Gostivar?

Nikola Micevski from VMRO-DPMNE also reacted to Xhaferi’s behavior, he believes that Xhaferi grossly violates the Constitution because the position of Parliament Speaker is incompatible with another.