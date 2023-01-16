They told me that it is impossible to move the things that drag Butel Municipality down into even deeper problems. But this past year we showed that there is hope and that honestly and responsibly with a lot of effort and work, changes can happen, said the mayor of Butel Municipality, Darko Kostovski in his address in the “Changes in action” campaign organized by VMRO-DPMNE.

Kostovski added that the Municipality of Butel adopted a budget designed according to the real needs of the citizens with many solutions for the year which is entered with great enthusiasm and big plans.

It is good to know that every settlement in Butel Municipality will get modern, urban sports and recreation centers. Tomce proposed and we accepted that project for street reconstruction and installation of new LED lighting in Butel Municipality. But together this year we will continue with investments in education, new parks and green areas, stressed the mayor of Butel Municipality.

He indicated that there will be investments in sports and sports infrastructure. More than 30 streets will be paved, and new water pipes and sewers will be built.

We have shown that changes are worth it and they are a reality. For the municipality of Butel as each one of you deserves, pointed out Kostovski.

We show in action that we are changing things, we are showing a difference that citizens want and that their vote is really worth it because we work according to their demands and needs. Last year, Butel Municipality invested more than 70 million denars for development, at a time of one of the most difficult crises, at a time of complete inhibition and obstruction by the central government, Mickoski said.

He stressed that this year a record 120 million denars will be invested in the development of Butel Municipality.