At the measuring points in Skopje – Centar and Lisice, as well as in Kicevo, Kavadarci and Strumica, exceeding the value of polluting substances of 150 micrograms per cubic meter was registered during two consecutive days, which is why the recommendations and measures in case of the alarm threshold have been exceeded, the Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning informed on Saturday.

The Ministry points out that they have submitted information on exceeding the alarm threshold to the Ministries of Health and Labor and Social Policy, as well as to the State Environmental Inspectorate, the Environmental Administration, the Department of Public Communication in the Environment Ministry, the Institute of Public Health and to Bitola Municipality.