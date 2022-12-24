The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Nazim Bushi, paid 20,000 euros for one night in a luxurious hotel, reveals the Albanian news portal “Ora News”, which published a survey about Albanian officials who were luxuriating in hotels, but the official from the Macedonian government was among them.

According to “Ora” information, Bushi stayed one night in the presidential suite of the “CVK Park Bosphorus Hotel” in Istanbul. This is evidenced by the video made by Bushi in the presidential suite, which is a huge space of 850 square meters, the news portal writes.

This video clearly shows that the deputy minister is filming the interior of the luxury apartment.

At another point in the video, the son of the deputy minister, Qerim Bushi, is seen in the company of two girls.

Hence, the news portal writes, some questions arise:

– Can Mr. Bushi pay 20,000 euros for a night in a hotel, when it is known that he has a monthly salary of about 1,500 euros? – Was the reservation of the presidential suite made by the Deputy Minister of Interior himself or by a Turkish citizen? – With whom did Mr. Bushi travel to Istanbul in October 2020?

In the coming days, TV Ora will publish other materials, where well-known figures from politics are directly or indirectly connected with people who have a murky past and are marked by justice, said Ora.