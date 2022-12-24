Kovacevski and Zecevic turned NSA into an institution that embarrasses Macedonia on the international stage, VMRO-DPMNE accuses, adding that this is based mostly on the scandal with the granted citizenship of Onishchenko, who is a man on the US blacklist.

In addition, after the election of Zarko Milosevski, this institution was devalued even more, because we saw from the documents that were released in public that it was Milosevski who gave his consent for the citizenship of this man. To make it more tragic, Kovacevski expects Zarko Milosevski to conduct an investigation himself to determine the responsibility for the scandal. What else should have been done, let Onishchenko himself investigate the case! Kovacevski and Zecevic, whose staff is Zarko Milosevski himself, are silent about the list of scandals related to the name of the new director of NSA. They do not give an answer as to what was the role of Milosevski in the events of April 27, 2017, when Milosevski was the head of UBK. They are silent about the assessments that Milosevski should have given from the position of head of UBK during the operation in Divo Naselje. They avoid saying what Milosevski’s role was in the granting of 215 Macedonian passports to mobsters, murderers and criminals from all over the world. At the end of the day, they are silent about Milosevski’s possible involvement as one of the bosses in UBK in the wiretapping scandal, when Kovacevski himself was part of the telecommunications sector in Macedonia. System collapse occurs in every sector, including the security sector, and there is no accountability. With that, Kovacevski consciously accepts to be guilty of all the affairs, scandals and crimes that were released in public, the party says.