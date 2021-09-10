State prosecutors issued a statement on the Tetovo hospital fire, formally confirming that 14 people died in the disaster. A 15th body is being examined, but the young woman is believed to have died just prior to the fire.

Of the 14 casualties in the fire, eight were women and six were men. The victims were aged between 29 and 78. The dead include the husband of one patient and the daughter of another patient – all the others were hospitalized patients who were treated in the improvised Covid ward.