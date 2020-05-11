The Secretary General of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, told TV 24 that their position is that the elections, for the good of the citizens, should be held at the end of July or the beginning of August and that the proposal of the ruling SDSM for June 14 is not correct.

It will be our proposal at the leaders’ meeting, but we will hear from everyone again, we will talk and I hope we will reach a consensus as was the case with the postponement of the April 12 elections due to COVID-19 and now I hope we will find a common solution too. I think that the proposal of SDSM for June 14 is not correct. First of all, because the EU borders open on June 15, it means a day earlier, ie it is not correct for the citizens who live or work in any country outside Macedonia, says Taravari.