DUI’s Bujar Osmani analyzes when elections generally suit the government, and when the opposition.

Not only in our country, but everywhere in the world, elections in September/October suit the opposition, such are the calculations that then the economic effects may be greater, then people will have more costs, and then they will not be able to pay those costs and are more negative towards the government.This is a general logic, not only for us. And that’s why it suits the government to hold the elections as soon as possible. There is even a psychological analysis that says that in the summer months, people are in a better mood and vote for the ruling parties, unlike in the cold months, Osmani said.



He did not say which date suited DUI best specifically, but said there was no logic in holding elections in August.