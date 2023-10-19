To mark the 30th anniversary of Italy-Macedonia diplomatic ties, a special postage stamp was unveiled at an event in Skopje. The stamp, initiated by the Italian Embassy, was presented at the Union of Philatelists of Macedonia, attended by Italian Ambassador Andrea Silvestri, philately office head Gani Darlishta, Union of Philatelists President Sinisha Pavleski, and union secretary Viktor Gaber.

Ambassador Silvestri expressed hope that the stamp would strengthen relations between the two countries, designed by Ivan Kominovski, a young graphic designer selected through a competition organized by the Italian Embassy in cooperation with the Dante Alighieri Institute in Skopje.

Darlishta emphasized the stamp’s role as a symbol of friendship, set to travel worldwide, while Viktor Gaber, the first Macedonian ambassador in Rome, highlighted Italy’s early political support for Macedonia’s international recognition. The commemorative stamp honors Giordano Bruno, a Renaissance philosopher, on his 475th birth anniversary.