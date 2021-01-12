The arrival of the ivermectin drug in Macedonia was announced bombastically, but today the information that the announcements of Minister Venko Filipce are fake news echoed like a bomb.

Although Filipce announced that the ivermectin drug that is used to treat COVID-19 patients, was made available in pharmacies nationwide, that is not the case. For now, it can be found only in few 24-pharmacies working round the clock in Skopje.

Family doctors also warned about this, saying that they have not yet been informed or given any instructions in relation to the drug and its prescription.

