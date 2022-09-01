The question of why the education system cannot function is complex, but on top of all this is irresponsibility, disorganization, chaotic work, working according to the principle of today for tomorrow. At the same time, many other factors are involved here, such as tenders, the ability and inability of certain people, the ability of favorite companies to do what they need to do. And, unfortunately, it is said that corruption also penetrates deeply, even in this system, says Vesna Janevska, chair of the Education Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, in an interview with TV Sitel, when asked why the education system in the Republic of Macedonia cannot function.

She added that this question should be addressed and answers should be sought from those who rule and should manage the system in which future generations are educated.

As other indicators of the incompetence and irresponsibility of the government, especially in the education sector, Janevska pointed out the indicators of the awarding of certificates of achievement to students at the end of August or the first of September, instead of in June, as was the case until two or three years ago, as well as the lack of textbooks for certain classes and the announcement of their printing until sometime at the beginning of the second semester.

Janevska says that if the government wanted to provide textbooks for students, they would have had enough time to do so, because the so-called new concept is no longer something new, but that it has already been in the educational process for two years, enough time to prepare the textbooks for second and fifth grade.