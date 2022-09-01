The demands of the EU and Bulgaria are unacceptable, they are blackmail, an ultimatum and Macedonia should declare a moratorium on this process, to freeze the process, said the director and former head of the Open Society Foundation in the country, Vladimir Milcin, in an interview TV24. According to him, “this will be pushed through and there will be constant pressure”.
There is the disease. The willingness to accept everything from Bulgaria. Here is the root of evil. The crime of the government and the crime of the opposition. There was a storm in Skopje the other day. We saw how capable our central and local government is to deal with such situations, says Milcin.
He commented on German MP Michael Roth’s recent statement that constitutional amendments are “urgent”, saying they are not urgent, that is, they are falsely urgent.
I am upset when I hear such ultimatum messages. The urgency of the changes, which become blackmail, is expressly sought by the West. But that does not mean that the membership will be express. In fact, the opposite. Even if we would accept all of the Bulgarian demands, the process will take a long time, maybe even I won’t be able to see it, said Milcin.
He believes that the Historical Commission will give in to the demands of Bulgaria, according to the principle agreement between the two countries, within a year or two, to clear up these issues.
They are in a position to have to deliver. I do not expect there strong resistance to the ultimate demands. What Bulgaria is looking for is not only outside of European values, but outside of civilization, says Milcin.
