The demands of the EU and Bulgaria are unacceptable, they are blackmail, an ultimatum and Macedonia should declare a moratorium on this process, to freeze the process, said the director and former head of the Open Society Foundation in the country, Vladimir Milcin, in an interview TV24. According to him, “this will be pushed through and there will be constant pressure”.

There is the disease. The willingness to accept everything from Bulgaria. Here is the root of evil. The crime of the government and the crime of the opposition. There was a storm in Skopje the other day. We saw how capable our central and local government is to deal with such situations, says Milcin.