He commented on German MP Michael Roth’s recent statement that constitutional amendments are “urgent”, saying they are not urgent, that is, they are falsely urgent.

I am upset when I hear such ultimatum messages. The urgency of the changes, which become blackmail, is expressly sought by the West. But that does not mean that the membership will be express. In fact, the opposite. Even if we would accept all of the Bulgarian demands, the process will take a long time, maybe even I won’t be able to see it, said Milcin.

He believes that the Historical Commission will give in to the demands of Bulgaria, according to the principle agreement between the two countries, within a year or two, to clear up these issues.