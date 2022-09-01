The German government is interested in a resolution in the case of the criminal complaint against Artan Ajro and Arafat Muaremi, which was filed by Fehmi Stafa, the state attorney who resigned last week, writes Infomax.

The German investigative authorities have not been able to get in touch with prosecutor Artan Ajro and the ex-director of the Financial Police, Arafat Muaremi.

Stafa accuses the ex-director of the Financial Police Arafat Muaremi, prosecutors Artan Ajro and Gavril Bubevski of having committed a crime by not acting in accordance with legal obligations.

The former special prosecutor Artan Ajro, who now works in the prosecutor’s office for organized crime, his colleague Gavril Bubevski, who is now the head of the Skopje prosecutor’s office, as well as Arafat Muaremi, a former investigator in the SPO and now ex-director of the Financial Police Administration, are suspected of criminal association due to abuse of office and authority and negligent working, writes Infomax.

The suspension of Vilma Ruskoska showed that something is not right regarding the former staff of the SPO and the director of the Financial Police, who also came from the SPO.

Chief Prosecutor Joveski suspended the head of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Ruskoska, due to the search of the director of the Financial Police, Arafat Muaremi. A disciplinary procedure has been initiated for Ruskovska and her colleagues, Ivana Trajceva and Elizabeta Josifovska, and a determination of responsibility for the three prosecutors is required.

Indicatively, on Joveski’s proposal, prosecutor Trajce Pelivanov, also SPO staff, was appointed as Ruskovska’s replacement.

While the head of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskovska, is under suspension precisely the prosecutor Trajce Pelivanov, who has been in the Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime for almost two years, following the proposal of the State Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski and the selection decision by the Council of Public Prosecutors, will run this institution. On the day of the search in the Financial Police, he was in a restaurant together with the then director of the administration, Arafat Muaremi, “Infomax” learns.