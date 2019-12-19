On a debate show on TV 24, University Professor Gordan Kalajdziev said that the justice minister cannot purge judges, that the ministry does not manage the sector, there is a Judicial and Prosecutor’s Council and that they are independent bodies.

For example, the Prosecution Law is no longer a priority, why adopt a law similar to the existing one. And now it is somehow said by inertia that the law should be adopted only to change Macedonia into North Macedonia. The whole story ended sadly. Even foreign embassies did not say anything about the SPO they insisted on. Then we have no real information when the government was informed about the Racket case exactly, Kalajdziev said.