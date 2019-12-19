Mickoski: I was blackmailed by Janeva Macedonia 19.12.2019 / 23:42 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on TV21’s “Click Plus” show revealed that former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva was also blackmailing him. He added that he was a target of blackmail, but no one reacted. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Hristijan MickoskiKatica Janeva Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 19.12.2019 Mickoski: I didn’t attend Pendarovski’s address because they are afraid of me, not because of protocol Macedonia 18.12.2019 Mickoski reveals: At the moment Zaev is pressuring the Constitutional Court to secure amnesty for himself Macedonia 18.12.2019 Details of the new draft version of the prosecution law show that Ruskoska will be the new Janeva Macedonia News Kalajdziev: Prosecution Law to be adopted only to change Macedonia into North Macedonia Mickoski: With frozen property and no money in April we will win more than 400,000 votes Kiceec’s statement to Ruskoska: Bojan called me and said that Jordan and I had set him up, that he didn’t even take a penny from the Louis Vuitton’s bag Mickoski: I didn’t attend Pendarovski’s address because they are afraid of me, not because of protocol Misajlovski: EU media increasingly interested in VMRO -DPMNE’s program Court orders house arrest for actress Silvija Stojanovska MANU: The existence of the Macedonian language is a fact, any discussion is pointless Outgoing Prime Minister Zaev to meet Western Balkan leaders tomorrow in Tirana .
