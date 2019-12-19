Mickoski: With frozen property and no money in April we will win more than 400,000 votes Macedonia 19.12.2019 / 23:39 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in a debate on TV21 that VMRO-DPMNE cannot function because of the staged “Talir” case. With frozen property and no money in April we will win more than 400,000 votes, said Mickoski. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Hristijan Mickoskitop 1 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 19.12.2019 Mickoski: I didn’t attend Pendarovski’s address because they are afraid of me, not because of protocol Macedonia 19.12.2019 Zaev sues VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Nikoloski over racketeering revelations Macedonia 18.12.2019 Mickoski reveals: At the moment Zaev is pressuring the Constitutional Court to secure amnesty for himself Macedonia News Kalajdziev: Prosecution Law to be adopted only to change Macedonia into North Macedonia Mickoski: I was blackmailed by Janeva Kiceec’s statement to Ruskoska: Bojan called me and said that Jordan and I had set him up, that he didn’t even take a penny from the Louis Vuitton’s bag Mickoski: I didn’t attend Pendarovski’s address because they are afraid of me, not because of protocol Misajlovski: EU media increasingly interested in VMRO -DPMNE’s program Court orders house arrest for actress Silvija Stojanovska MANU: The existence of the Macedonian language is a fact, any discussion is pointless Outgoing Prime Minister Zaev to meet Western Balkan leaders tomorrow in Tirana .
