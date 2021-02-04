Only a few days after the controversial Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov complained that only Serbian, but not Bulgarian TV programs were broadcast in Macedonia, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev fulfilled this wish.

In agreement with his MP Vlado Buckovski, as of March 1, the program of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), which insults Macedonia and the Macedonians every day, will be broadcast in Macedonia.

