Selling and giving away everything Macedonian is pointless, unproductive and geopolitically unjustified, said MANU president, Ljupco Kocarev, who used the Annual Assembly of the Academy for an extensive review of 2022.

With the agreements with Greece and Bulgaria, as he said, genocide is being committed against the Macedonian people. The state should continue to walk on the European path, but, he says, Macedonians should walk on that path with pride and dignity. That is why he asked the MPs not to vote for the opening of the Constitution because, according to him, in such a way, Bulgaria will condition new, harsher demands.

I call on all 120 MPs in the Macedonian Assembly to unanimously declare against the constitutional amendments – it will be a small step for them, but a huge one for Macedonia. If we say no now, no matter how paradoxical and contradictory it may seem at first glance, Macedonia will have more chances to be an equal member of the EU, and let me add, to survive and not disintegrate. Otherwise, if we allow constitutional changes, it will mean wide opening of the gates for other, new, unreal and nebulous demands, says Ljupco Kocarev, president of MANU.

The presidency of MANU assesses that 2023, according to many indications, will be uncertain but could be the beginning of the struggle for the right of self-determination of the Macedonian people in the international community.