Macedonian Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovacevski, answering journalists’ questions, acknowledged that their mayor from the ranks of the Social Democratic Union (SDSM), Sasko Mitovski, attacked a police officer. There is an acknowledgment that the social democratic mayor attacked a police officer, but there is still no accountability for the crime in sight.

In relation to the incident that happened in Kriva Palanka, on the basis of its competencies, the Ministry of Internal Affairs acts impartially and sanctions will be imposed without looking at whether a participant in that event is in a certain position or not in a certain position. As for responsibility, the mayors are elected by the citizens and they are responsible to the citizens within their mandate. Furthermore, all the institutions that are part of the system in the part of sanctioning, in the part of an evaluation of such an event, should decide impartially, Kovacevski said.

Apart from criminal responsibility, which is not yet in sight, at the very least, today Prime Minister Kovacevski should have demanded moral responsibility from his mayor, to submit his irrevocable resignation. Because the local government, headed by the mayor, is the closest to the citizens who are directly elected and should be at their service, and not behave like thugs and cowboys towards those who elected them, and even less towards people who maintain law and order, even when they are not on official duty.