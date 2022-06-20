The next elections will be held in the regular term in 2024 and we are closing that issue, the Prime Minister of Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski said in a statement to the media given after Sunday’s meeting of the ruling coalition.

Kovacevski stressed that the coalition partners unanimously concluded that early elections will not solve the problems of citizens, but will further deepen them and announced a focus on the economy and overcoming the consequences of the crisis.