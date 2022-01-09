In an interview with MIA, Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Kovacevski expressed the expectation that he would build a concrete and friendly relationship with the new Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, who announced his visit to the country on January 18.

During Petkov’s first visit to Skopje, Kovacevski expects to lay the groundwork for further talks and forms of co-operation and progress, as well as action outside strictly history frameworks and terms.

It is a precondition for progress. The rapprochement and cooperation between the two countries in all areas of life is an important precondition for removing doubts and misconceptions. I am ready to open a new page in the relations with Bulgaria and to build a sincere friendship and a better future for both countries. The voice of hatred should be silenced. We really have more similarities than differences as countries and we have to concentrate on the common interest. Only with this approach will we be remembered as leaders who overcame the Balkan conflicts with a European approach. Through a policy of mutual respect, building a future, cooperation and compromises, Kovacevski said in an interview with MIA.

He stressed that the two countries have great potential for developing concrete cooperation in several areas: economy, infrastructure, tourism, education and culture, assistance in European integration and bringing our peoples and citizens closer.

Kovacevski says that in the whole process he would not give up the right to self-determination and the unique identity and language, which is an inalienable right of every nation.