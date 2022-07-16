Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski after Parliament on Saturday passed the draft conclusions for the negotiating framework with the EU congratulated the MPs who voted in favor.
There is no greater patriotism than supporting the country’s prosperity and decisions that are of the highest interest to the state and citizens. Finally, the Macedonian language will echo everywhere in Europe. This is how the state is loved, with wise and statesmanlike decisions!”, wrote Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski
Comments are closed for this post.