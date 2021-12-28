I have not talked with former President Branko Crvenkovski lately. I had all the conversations with the new leadership alone. I have been in the party for 30 years and I have had excellent cooperation and experience with everyone, the new prime minister-designate and leader of SDSM, Dimitar Kovacevski, said in an interview with TV Sitel.

Kovacevski informed that he saw the accusations of the opposition, comparing him “as Zaev’s pawn”.

I have been the target of attacks since day one. However, I want to emphasize that the team we chose yesterday was completely created by me. I am a person with my own integrity and vision. As for the government cabinet, it’s not yet formed. I will hold talks starting tomorrow, after which I will make the choice, Kovacevski said.

Regarding his first meetings with the leaders of other countries, Kovacevski said that he was expecting Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov to visit Macedonia.