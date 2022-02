Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski dismissed the opposition calls for early elections. Even though he was appointed without standing in elections, Kovacevski insists that his slim majority in Parliament is sufficient to carry the SDSM – DUI led coalition to the end of the term, in 2024.

Elections are currently not a priority. The country needs to focus on the healthcare and energy crises, on the negotiations with Bulgaria and on the economy, Kovacevski said.