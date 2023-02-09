I do not intend to wait through the bureaucratic labyrinths for something to be done, but specific steps have already been taken this morning and I have decided to immediately allocate financial resources from the Health Insurance Fund for the most critical patients with cystic fibrosis, informed Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

The saddest thing of all is that Blagojce’s death is premature and we could have done more to extend his life. Although from the information that I had, because I talked with the directors of the respective two clinics who are top experts, I learned that there are patients who are in a really serious condition for whom the “Trikafta” drug is probably not going to help them completely, but it still does not take away the feeling of sadness, but also of anger that there might have been even the slightest chance to do something more. But why we didn’t do it is the question, Kovacevski said.

Asked “when he expects a resignation from Health Minister Bekim Sali”, Kovacevski requested “not to put words in his mouth”, adding that they will decide on personnel issues in the coming days.

I got up today probably the earliest since I have been employed, for almost 23 years. It’s really a sad day for me. Not only for Blagojce’s family, which I don’t know but also for the whole country. Blagojce fought until the last day with this terrible disease. It is a heroic struggle. But unfortunately at the very end, his body could not stand it. The saddest thing of all is that his death was probably premature and we could have done more to prolong his life. And we were able to postpone the agony of his departure a little longer, Kovacevski said.

Kovacevski expects the drug to be available extremely quickly because both the Drug Agency and MALMED have the task of registering it immediately. The Bureau of Public Procurement has the task of providing all the necessary documents for the intervention import of this drug since it is produced by a single manufacturer.

They cannot wait for endless tenders when it comes to a drug produced by one manufacturer. I will personally commit to implementing this because there is no time to wait, emphasized Kovacevski.

The Prime Minister, as he informs, spoke with Minister of Health Bekim Sali this morning and told him that for him this situation with the cystic fibrosis drug is absolutely unacceptable.