I am not satisfied with the work of the Administration for the Enforcement of Sanctions at the Ministry of Justice and I have already started the process of selecting a new director, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, answering a question about corruption in prisons regarding the escape of the prisoner Bekim Memeti, for which the employees of “Idrizovo” have been taken into custody on suspicion of facilitating the escape.

The change of the director’s position in the Administration, as he clarified, will not take place at the session of the Government tomorrow, but at one of the following sessions.

For the “Idrizovo” prison, Kovacevski said, the new director was appointed a few months ago, and the previous one was replaced based on consultations he had with international institutions in the area of prison system management and with institutions that finance the improvement of the prison system.

Based on those consultations and conversations I had then, we changed the director of the “Idrizovo” prison. Now, based on the several omissions that have been made, we will have a new director of the Administration for the Enforcement of Sanctions, Kovacevski added.

Regarding the case of the escape of the convict Memeti, he said that he would not elaborate further because it is under the jurisdiction of the Prosecutor’s Office, but he thanked the Ministry of Internal Affairs for completing its work, reacting quickly and sanctioning the case.