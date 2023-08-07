PM Kovachevski should have asked for national consensus when tens of thousands of citizens protested against the conditions he accepted in the negotiations with Bulgaria, but he ignored them, VMERO-DPMNE responded to PM Kovachevski following his call for national consensus on the constitutional amendments on Sunday.

PM Kovachevski should have thought of general consensus when the citizens, the expert community, and VMRO-DPMNE warned him of the consequences and offered a helping hand, but he arrogantly rejected them. Kovachevski, Osmani, and Marichikj conducted the negotiations as if it is a family company, while Bulgaria engaged its entire diplomatic, expert, and institutional capacity.