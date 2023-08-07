Selim Ademi, who was until recently a vice-chairperson of the Judicial Council, drives an office vehicle – Audi a6 – for nine years, despite the fact that only the Council’s chairperson has the right to use the office vehicle, the Council’s current Chairperson Sahko Georgiev confirmed on Monday.

Ademi, who is from Tetovo, still uses the vehicle, although he is not even a vice-chair now. This year’s registration of the vehicle was also paid for by the Judicial Council.