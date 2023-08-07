Due to the SDS Government’s incapability and lack of care, the citizens are still waiting for a revised positive list of drugs, seven years after they came to power, VMRO-DPMNE reacted on Monday.

“The citizens are begging for drugs, they are forced to buy them abroad, while the state and the Minister of Health Mexhiti have a legal obligation to provide the drugs for free or for a minimal fee. Hence, instead of promising free health care to the citizens of Kosovo. Mexhiti should immediately provide the necessary drugs to the citizens of his own country”, VMRO-DPMNE wrote in a statement, adding that this Government is incapable to create a list of drugs, leave alone taking care of the entire health system.